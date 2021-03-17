Have you ever been to the Tipperary Hill area of Syracuse? More specifically, the corner of Tompkins Street and Milton Avenue? If so, did you ever notice the stop light is upside down? The green is on the top, and the red is on the bottom.

There's some history behind this, and it's all part of Syracuse's nod to their Irish heritage.

But the local Irish youth wouldn't stand for British red sitting on top of Irish green. They repeatedly threw stones to break the lights, over and over again. Supposedly, evil leprechauns were even blamed for some of the mischief. Eventually, the city's council relented, and an upside-down traffic light has directed cars at Tipperary Hill ever since."

Syracuse City documents didn't turn up any of that story proving it could be true. However, The Syracuse Post-Standard did find widows of men who claimed to be those stone-throwing Irish youth back in the 1920s.

Regardless of if this story is true or not, it's kind of cool as this is the only stoplight like this in the entire country.

Tipperary Hill is the home of the Coleman's Irish Pub, and that also features something pretty unique. There are two doors: one for humans, and one for Leprechauns.

Coleman's owner, Peter Coleman says he's applied to trademark the 15-inch leprechaun door. "I had a meeting with the leprechauns and they said they don't want this thing getting out," Coleman told Waymarking.com. "We'd like to get this buttoned up to protect the uniqueness of having the only leprechaun door."