Where To See Adam Sandler’s ‘100% Fresher’ Show

Adam Sandler makes a stop in Upstate with his “100% Fresher" tour along with a special guest.

See the "100% Fresher" show June 23, 8 PM at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts with an unannounced special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster , Live Nation or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $48.50 - $277. NYUp reports a limited number of lawn four-packs will be available for $156.

Some of out favorite Sandler movies include comedy classics like “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy,” "50 First Dates," and more.

Last year Netflix released 100% Fresh, Sandler’s first stand-up special in 20 years! He has since released an accompanying audio CD with the same name.

The 100% Fresher tour makes18 stops across North America and kicks off May 31st in Minneapolis.

The 100% Fresher tour makes18 stops across North America:

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre

June 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 2 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena

June 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

June 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 22 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

June 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre