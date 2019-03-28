Where To See Adam Sandler’s ‘100% Fresher’ Show
Adam Sandler makes a stop in Upstate with his “100% Fresher" tour along with a special guest.
See the "100% Fresher" show June 23, 8 PM at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts with an unannounced special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster, Live Nation or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $48.50 - $277. NYUp reports a limited number of lawn four-packs will be available for $156.
Some of out favorite Sandler movies include comedy classics like “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy,” "50 First Dates," and more.
Last year Netflix released 100% Fresh, Sandler’s first stand-up special in 20 years! He has since released an accompanying audio CD with the same name.
The 100% Fresher tour makes18 stops across North America and kicks off May 31st in Minneapolis.
The 100% Fresher tour makes18 stops across North America:
May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre
June 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 2 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena
June 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
June 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 22 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
June 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre