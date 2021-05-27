Ace Hardware Locations Across New York Will Be Giving Away 1 Million Flags For Memorial Day
Ace Hardware locations all across New York have teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for Memorial Day to give away 1 million American flags.
Ace is looking to do this at all of their locations across New York, and nationwide on Saturday, May 29 2021.
Here's How It Works
If you visit a Ace store on May 29th, you will receive a free 8” x 12” American flag. No purchase is necessary. AND, the best part, a second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veterans’ graves this Memorial Day.
“Ace is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to distribute flags to our customers and to the VFW to help honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day,” said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. “With Ace stores easily accessible to millions of Americans, we wanted to step up and provide a way for our customers, and our store owners and associates, to pay tribute to our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
In 2020 during the pandemic, 535,000 American flags were given away at Ace stores nationwide, along with 535,000 flags were sent out to more than 2,000 VFW Posts for placement on veterans’ graves.
Flags will be available at participating Ace stores while quantities last.
Locations In New York
Ace Hardware has over 158 locations across New York. Here's a look at their addresses:
34 Bloomer Rd PO Box 1080
Tannersville, NY 12485-1080
(518) 589-5200
246 Smithtown Blvd
Nesconset, NY 11767-2420
(631) 724-8300
4 Grand Avenue
Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965
(631) 749-0097
|5 Railroad Ave
Stamford, NY 12167-1208
(607) 652-7103
215 Davison Rd
Lockport, NY 14094-3330
(716) 433-8155
7990 Oswego Rd
Liverpool, NY 13090-1951
(315) 652-7850
607 Watervliet Shaker Rd
Latham, NY 12110-3623
(518) 785-9052
8940 Porter Rd
Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1634
(716) 297-2000
|600 Utica Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11203-1917
(718) 774-8900
2138 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729-1306
(631) 242-3010
14481 Nys Route 3
Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
(315) 646-2222
4695 Shisler Rd
Clarence, NY 14031-2128
(716) 759-4000
|6760 Rte 9
Rhinebeck, NY 12572-3724
(845) 876-7011
4101 Main St & Rte 21
Williamson, NY 14589-9759
(315) 589-4011
3679 Us Route 9
Hudson, NY 12534-4284
(518) 851-3641
11099 NYS Rte 26
Carthage, NY 13619
(315) 493-3500
|Rainbow Ycs
|1449 1st Ave
New York, NY 10021-3002
(212) 517-7500
|13 Laurel Ave
South Fallsburg, NY 12779-5806
(845) 434-6161
|2897 Route 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3836
2120 School St
North Collins, NY 14111-9774
(716) 337-2000
10799 US Route 11
Adams, NY 13605-2113
(315) 232-4800
347 Knickerbocker Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237-3740
(718) 497-5882
2551 Route 302
Middletown, NY 10941-3226
(845) 361-2220
1102 Broadhollow Rd
Farmingdale, NY 11735-4817
(631) 694-1100
43 E Genesee St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027-2527
(315) 638-4026
|908 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533-6168
(845) 221-2751
770-14 Grand Blvd
Deer Park, NY 11729-5725
(631) 243-2220
15 Washington St
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607-1809
(315) 482-2521
8457 N Street Rd
Le Roy, NY 14482-9117
(585) 768-2360
247 Washington Blvd
Oswego, NY 13126-1751
(315) 342-9663
1874 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203-5019
(518) 456-7383
16254 Crossbay Blvd
Howard Beach, NY 11414-3443
(718) 848-5699
435 Riverside Dr
Clayton, NY 13624-1024
(315) 686-5222
91 W Montauk Hwy
Hampton Bays, NY 11946-4001
(631) 728-4602
68 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY 10576-1744
(914) 764-5125
1460 Montauk Hwy
Oakdale, NY 11769-1337
(631) 567-9705
|Ace Hardware
Three Vlg Shpg Ctr
East Setauket, NY 11733-2842
(631) 751-9500
|227 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477-1319
(845) 246-4500
3970 Port St Rte 13
Pulaski, NY 13142-4613
(315) 298-5405
|55 1st Ave
New York, NY 10003-9400
(212) 674-3213
|41 Main St
Southampton, NY 11968-4808
(631) 283-0026
226 Winton Rd N
Rochester, NY 14610-1237
(585) 288-7665
1966 State Route 52
Liberty, NY 12754-8310
(845) 292-4300
|167 Route 28
Inlet, NY 13360-1603
(315) 357-3636
3085 State Rte 28
Old Forge, NY 13420
(315) 369-6609
4440 Central Ave
Gasport, NY 14067-9529
(716) 772-2611
|2701 Erie Dr
Weedsport, NY 13166-9465
(315) 834-2275
41 Walworth St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-3011
(518) 584-5533
204 S Manlius St
Fayetteville, NY 13066-2039
(315) 637-7696
|59 Market St
Attica, NY 14011-1023
(585) 591-0646
115 Black River Blvd
Rome, NY 13440-6851
(315) 339-2223
9-11 E Market St
Red Hook, NY 12571-1410
(845) 758-5615
2266 Nostrand Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11210-3037
(718) 927-4300
|140 S Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428-2125
(845) 647-7850
|545 8th Ave
New York, NY 10018-4307
(212) 947-7844
|1 Hoffman St
Chatham, NY 12037-1305
(518) 392-3441
325 Nottingham Rd
Syracuse, NY 13210-3453
(315) 362-3254
|8111 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11209-4147
(718) 748-0960
2563 W Main St
Whitney Point, NY 13862-1806
(607) 692-3400
2667 Merrick Rd
Bellmore, NY 11710-5716
(516) 221-0010
14085 S Cascade Dr
Springville, NY 14141
(716) 592-4100
744 Mcdonald Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11218-4914
(718) 436-4923
|Ace Hardware
6281 Route 25A
Wading River, NY 11792-2003
(631) 929-5095
317 Kyserike Rd
High Falls, NY 12440-5811
(845) 687-7676
130 S Comrie Ave
Johnstown, NY 12095-3108
(518) 762-3658
5135 Merrick Rd
Massapequa Park, NY 11762-3728
(516) 798-5757
3892 W Main Street Rd
Batavia, NY 14020-9467
(585) 344-0002
3899 Hempstead Tpke
Bethpage, NY 11714-5601
(516) 644-2450
19 Soundview Market Pl
Port Washington, NY 11050-2221
(516) 944-1757
|19 Trieble Ave
Ballston Spa, NY 12020-6010
(518) 885-8508
827 State Route 9
Queensbury, NY 12804-1744
(518) 792-2193
|80 William St
South Glens Falls, NY 12803-5239
(518) 761-6777
448 Union Blvd
West Islip, NY 11795-3104
(631) 422-5566
|1 Maple St
Potsdam, NY 13676-1888
(315) 265-4350
3517 US Rte 20
Nassau, NY 12123-1931
(518) 766-3717
217 Kingsley Rd
Burnt Hills, NY 12027-9572
(518) 399-8141
5814 Number Four Rd
Lowville, NY 13367-3332
(315) 376-6022
1518 Union Tpke
New Hyde Park, NY 11040-1762
(516) 488-8790
|125 W 3rd St
New York, NY 10012-1289
(212) 777-1500
|61 Fennell St
Skaneateles, NY 13152-1119
(315) 685-5748
|7065 Erie Rd
Derby, NY 14047-9417
(716) 947-2000
3965 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558-1128
(516) 431-2500
|146 S Main St
Albion, NY 14411-1601
(585) 589-1713
315 Sunrise Hwy
Rockville Centre, NY 11570-4905
(516) 568-2301
|872 Rte 11
Champlain, NY 12919-4717
(518) 298-3355
1330 Hicksville Rd
Massapequa, NY 11758-1219
(516) 798-0680
54795 Route 25
Southold, NY 11971-4652
(631) 779-2676
|135 Lapp Rd
Clifton Park, NY 12065-6014
(518) 371-7100
822 Fort Salonga Rd
Northport, NY 11768-3151
(631) 925-5500
515 Montauk Hwy
West Babylon, NY 11704-8308
(631) 321-1316
|24 Main St
Penn Yan, NY 14527-1616
(315) 536-7033
|783 E Main St
Cobleskill, NY 12043-5002
(518) 234-3518
2323 Jericho Tpke
Garden City Park, NY 11040-4709
(516) 280-7885
2160B Jericho Tpke.
Commack, NY 11725-2905
(631) 670-6540
|2424 Rte 44
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
(845) 605-3520
195 Forest Ave
Glen Cove, NY 11542-2062
(516) 801-4567
500 Duanesburg Rd
Schenectady, NY 12306-1015
(518) 355-7190
|52 E Main St
Smithtown, NY 11787-2804
(631) 863-3200
2570 State Route 9
Malta, NY 12020-6313
(518) 899-6222
15 W Main Street
East Islip, NY 11730-2400
(631) 650-6914
342 E Center St
Medina, NY 14103-1658
(585) 798-4000
1346 Peninsula Boulevard
Hewlett, NY 11557-1226
(516) 341-0646
|360 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778-8543
(631) 392-1206
|22 Summer St
Buffalo, NY 14209-2208
(716) 259-8428
5760 Broadway
Bronx, NY 10463-4140
(718) 543-3400
1889 Whitehaven Rd
Grand Island, NY 14072-1803
(716) 773-9060
518 Middle Neck Rd
Great Neck, NY 11023-1422
(516) 277-2550
312-316 First Avenue
New York, NY 10009
(212) 674-2266
|Ace Hardware
1106 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776-8039
(631) 331-2300
|30 Virginia Rd
White Plains, NY 10603-2202
(914) 948-4000
|40 E Main St
Cambridge, NY 12816-1225
(518) 677-3470
|470 Court St
Brooklyn, NY 11231-4033
(718) 624-8494
755 State Route 3
Plattsburgh, NY 12901-7488
(518) 310-3300
|Tribeca Paint
217 W Broadway
New York, NY 10013-2909
(212) 925-4800
14 Boulevard Ave
Catskill, NY 12414-1721
(518) 943-3505
140 Orange Ave
Suffern, NY 10901-5510
(845) 547-2301
705 Merrick Road
Copiague, NY 11726-4919
(631) 608-4575
1000 Riverfront Ctr
Amsterdam, NY 12010-4616
(518) 684-6100
|99 N Main St
Warsaw, NY 14569-1343
(585) 786-2670
S5726 S Park Ave
Hamburg, NY 14075-3023
(716) 649-4141
831 Hoosick Rd
Troy, NY 12180-6629
(518) 874-0251
|1924 Route 6
Carmel, NY 10512-2311
(845) 225-6613
655 Bedford Rd
Bedford Hills, NY 10507-1544
(914) 241-1666
923 Atlantic Ave
Baldwin Harbor, NY 11510-4240
(516) 600-9110
1305 Newbridge Rd
North Bellmore, NY 11710-1654
(516) 308-7941
25 Washington St Ext
Prattsville, NY 12468
(518) 299-3426
1802 Route 332
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-1802
2 Hamilton Ave
Corinth, NY 12822-1041
(518) 654-2331
|166 W Main St
Honeoye Falls, NY 14472-1148
(585) 412-2403
2721 State Route 3
Fulton, NY 13069-4879
(315) 592-2063
1900 New Scotland Rd
Slingerlands, NY 12159-3629
(518) 475-9483
|79 Division St
Sag Harbor, NY 11963-3156
(631) 725-1900
720 Walt Whitman Rd
Melville, NY 11747-2210
(631) 923-2336
|256 Main St
North Creek, NY 12853-2309
(518) 251-2855
|4033 Main St
Warrensburg, NY 12885-1135
(518) 623-2900
|63 3rd St
Troy, NY 12180-3909
(518) 687-0014
245-251 Beach 116 St
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
(718) 945-5669
|441 W Main St
Little Falls, NY 13365-1815
(315) 508-5329
4420 US Highway 11
De Kalb Junction, NY 13630-5101
(315) 347-3465
|23 W Main St
Gouverneur, NY 13642-1300
(315) 287-2287
|78 Oak St
Walden, NY 12586-1076
(845) 778-6634
443 Commerce St
Hawthorne, NY 10532-1345
(914) 769-2400
|43 N Main St
Port Chester, NY 10573-4208
(914) 939-3872
1677 Victory Blvd
Staten Island, NY 10314-3509
(718) 513-5888
|920 Abbott Rd
Buffalo, NY 14220-2424
(716) 331-3142
214 Rock Hill Dr
Rock Hill, NY 12775-7205
(845) 796-3060
3120 Lexington Ave
Mohegan Lake, NY 10547-1679
(914) 528-0030
466 Old Post Rd
Bedford, NY 10506-1018
(914) 234-3695
|750 Main St
New Rochelle, NY 10805-1515
(914) 632-8060
|670 E Main St
Malone, NY 12953-2142
(518) 483-7694
5175 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043-4025
(716) 601-7507
8-10 North Main St
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-3011
42 Saratoga Ave
Waterford, NY 12188-2615
(518) 233-1073
5390 State Highway 28
Cooperstown, NY 13326-5710
(607) 547-2166
1 Main St Ste 7
Delhi, NY 13753-1106
(607) 746-8810
|36 West St
Walton, NY 13856-1084
(607) 510-4150
52 College Ave
Nanuet, NY 10954-3010
(845) 623-6150
6133 State Highway 5
Palatine Bridge, NY 13428-2809
(518) 673-8200