Ace Hardware locations all across New York have teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for Memorial Day to give away 1 million American flags.

Ace is looking to do this at all of their locations across New York, and nationwide on Saturday, May 29 2021.

Here's How It Works

If you visit a Ace store on May 29th, you will receive a free 8” x 12” American flag. No purchase is necessary. AND, the best part, a second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veterans’ graves this Memorial Day.

“Ace is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to distribute flags to our customers and to the VFW to help honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day,” said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. “With Ace stores easily accessible to millions of Americans, we wanted to step up and provide a way for our customers, and our store owners and associates, to pay tribute to our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

In 2020 during the pandemic, 535,000 American flags were given away at Ace stores nationwide, along with 535,000 flags were sent out to more than 2,000 VFW Posts for placement on veterans’ graves.

Flags will be available at participating Ace stores while quantities last.

Locations In New York

Ace Hardware has over 158 locations across New York. Here's a look at their addresses:

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.