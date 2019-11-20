Where To Buy Gingerbread Captain Morgan In CNY

This holiday season, Captain Morgan has launched a Gingerbread spiced rum. Where can you buy this in Central New York?

The Captains classic spiced rum is distilled with the sweet and warming taste of fresh gingerbread for a deliciously seasonal rum drink for all the crew to enjoy Best enjoy chilled as a shot.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

In Central New York, here are the following places you can buy it:

VILLAGE LIQUORS 485 French Rd, Utica, NY 13502 315-735-6788 CITY LIQUORS 1905 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 315-734-1930 LOTTO LIQUORS 49 New Hartford Shopping Ctr, New Hartford, NY 13413 315-724-0806 ROCKS LIQUORS 280 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY 13495 315-733-9400 BREMERS WINES & LIQUOR 4684 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413 315-768-6400 SENECA WINE & LIQUOR 8630 Seneca Tpke, New Hartford, NY 13413 315-724-8672 LIQUOR LOFT 40 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 315-733-9488 SAJOMA LIQUORS STORES 1162 Mohawk St, Utica, NY 13501 315-732-1034 COLONIAL LIQUORS 131 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 315-768-9463 BLEECKER LIQUORS 1128 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501 315-797-7512 TOTEM LIQUORS 337 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 315-736-2831 LICHTMANS WINE & LIQUOR STORE 50 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502 315-732-8915 CLINTON WINE & SPIRITS 43 Meadow St, Clinton, NY 13323 315-859-1245 BARNEVELD LIQUOR STORE 8026 State Route 12, Barneveld, NY 13304 315-896-2936 BOSTWICKS LIQUOR STORE 137 W Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440 315-336-5570 BLACK RIVER WINE & SPIRITS 835 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY 13440 315-533-6974 ILION WINE & SPIRITS 10 E Main St, Ilion, NY 13357 315-894-8142 TRENTON STATION LIQUORS 8231 State Route 12, Barneveld, NY 13304 315-896-4444 NORTHERN WINE & SPIRITS 1733 Black River Blvd N, Rome, NY 13440 315-336-5530 VALLEY WINE & LIQUOR 326 S Caroline St, Herkimer, NY 13350 315-867-5800 THE LIQUOR WAREHOUSE 5950 Rome Taberg Rd, Rome, NY 13440 315-533-6224 SUMMIT HILL WINE & LIQUOR 4 Herkimer St, Middleville, NY 13406 315-891-3321 LUCKY LIQUORS 5250 Willow Pl, Verona, NY 13478 315-693-0018 DELTA LIQUORS 8593 Upper Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440 315-336-4660 CORK N BOTTLE 7229 State Route 20, Madison, NY 13402 315-794-0345 GLENWOOD DISCOUNT LIQUOR MART 2170 Glenwood Shopping Plz, Oneida, NY 13421 315-361-4813 ONEIDA WINE & LIQUOR 136 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421 315-280-4906 PARKSIDE LIQUORS 439 Main St Ste 6, Oneida, NY 13421 315-363-6323 BARBANOS LIQUOR STORE 121 Phelps St, Oneida, NY 13421 315-363-3120 ANN STREET LIQUORS 18 N Ann St, Little Falls, NY 13365 315-823-0320 PARKVIEW LIQUORS 144 Main St, Richfield Springs, NY 13439 DIRECTIONS' VILLAGE WINE & SPIRITS 1034 Madison Marketplace, Hamilton, NY 13346 DIRECTIONS' SPEER WINE & LIQUOR 8 Eaton St, Morrisville, NY 13408 315-684-1008 TITLETOWN LIQUORS 7846 Oxbow Rd, Canastota, NY 13032 SYLVAN SPIRITS 1714 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157 315-761-0244 MANHEIM LIQUORS 66 N Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329 315-429-8190 CHARLIES LIQUOR 102 Railroad Ave, Boonville, NY 13309 315-942-6386 WINE & SPIRITS AT 130 MAIN 130 Main St, Boonville, NY 13309 315-942-2212 CAMDEN LIQUOR STORE 50 Main St, Camden, NY 13316 315-245-1230 NO PROBLEM LIQUOR STORE 7 W State St, Sherburne, NY 13460 MACKINNON LIQUORS 75 Nelson St, Cazenovia, NY 13035 315-655-3926 WHOLLY SPIRITS 12346 State Route 28, Woodgate, NY 13494 315-796-1934 RUDYS LIQUOR STORE 143 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326 607-547-8297 COOPERSTOWN WINE & SPIRITS 45 Pioneer St, Cooperstown, NY 13326 607-547-8100 J & J WINE & LIQUOR 16 Commons Dr, Cooperstown, NY 13326 607-547-1125 WRATH OF GRAPES 51 Hancock St 308, Fort Plain, NY 13339 518-993-2624 WINE HOUSE 8240 Cazenovia Rd, Manlius, NY 13104 315-682-0784 BRIDGEPORT LIQUORS 352 Lake Rd, Bridgeport, NY 13030 315-633-9473 CORK MONKEY WINE & LIQUORS 119 W Seneca St, Manlius, NY 13104 315-682-2201 LIQUOR MART 115 Palatine Plz, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

***Please not this list is from the Captain Morgan website. We are not responsible if a retail location listed above does not have the product***