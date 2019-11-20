Where To Buy Gingerbread Captain Morgan In CNY

Photo via Steve the Barman/YouTube

This holiday season, Captain Morgan has launched a Gingerbread spiced rum. Where can you buy this in Central New York?

The Captains classic spiced rum is distilled with the sweet and warming taste of fresh gingerbread for a deliciously seasonal rum drink for all the crew to enjoy Best enjoy chilled as a shot.

In Central New York, here are the following places you can buy it:

VILLAGE LIQUORS

485 French Rd,

Utica, NY 13502

315-735-6788

 

CITY LIQUORS

1905 Genesee St,

Utica, NY 13501

315-734-1930

 

LOTTO LIQUORS

49 New Hartford Shopping Ctr,

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-724-0806

 

ROCKS LIQUORS

280 Oriskany Blvd,

Yorkville, NY 13495

315-733-9400

 

BREMERS WINES & LIQUOR

4684 Commercial Dr,

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-768-6400

 

SENECA WINE & LIQUOR

8630 Seneca Tpke,

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-724-8672

 

LIQUOR LOFT

40 Kellogg Rd,

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-733-9488

 

SAJOMA LIQUORS STORES

1162 Mohawk St,

Utica, NY 13501

315-732-1034

 

COLONIAL LIQUORS

131 Oriskany Blvd,

Whitesboro, NY 13492

315-768-9463

 

BLEECKER LIQUORS

1128 Bleecker St,

Utica, NY 13501

315-797-7512

 

TOTEM LIQUORS

337 Oriskany Blvd,

Whitesboro, NY 13492

315-736-2831

 

LICHTMANS WINE & LIQUOR STORE

50 Auert Ave,

Utica, NY 13502

315-732-8915

 

CLINTON WINE & SPIRITS

43 Meadow St,

Clinton, NY 13323

315-859-1245

 

BARNEVELD LIQUOR STORE

8026 State Route 12,

Barneveld, NY 13304

315-896-2936

 

BOSTWICKS LIQUOR STORE

137 W Dominick St,

Rome, NY 13440

315-336-5570

 

BLACK RIVER WINE & SPIRITS

835 Black River Blvd N,

Rome, NY 13440

315-533-6974

 

ILION WINE & SPIRITS

10 E Main St,

Ilion, NY 13357

315-894-8142

 

TRENTON STATION LIQUORS

8231 State Route 12,

Barneveld, NY 13304

315-896-4444

 

NORTHERN WINE & SPIRITS

1733 Black River Blvd N,

Rome, NY 13440

315-336-5530

 

VALLEY WINE & LIQUOR

326 S Caroline St,

Herkimer, NY 13350

315-867-5800

 

THE LIQUOR WAREHOUSE

5950 Rome Taberg Rd,

Rome, NY 13440

315-533-6224

 

SUMMIT HILL WINE & LIQUOR

4 Herkimer St,

Middleville, NY 13406

315-891-3321

 

LUCKY LIQUORS

5250 Willow Pl,

Verona, NY 13478

315-693-0018

 

DELTA LIQUORS

8593 Upper Turin Rd,

Rome, NY 13440

315-336-4660

 

CORK N BOTTLE

7229 State Route 20,

Madison, NY 13402

315-794-0345

 

GLENWOOD DISCOUNT LIQUOR MART

2170 Glenwood Shopping Plz,

Oneida, NY 13421

315-361-4813

 

ONEIDA WINE & LIQUOR

136 Genesee St,

Oneida, NY 13421

315-280-4906

 

PARKSIDE LIQUORS

439 Main St Ste 6,

Oneida, NY 13421

315-363-6323

 

BARBANOS LIQUOR STORE

121 Phelps St,

Oneida, NY 13421

315-363-3120

 

ANN STREET LIQUORS

18 N Ann St,

Little Falls, NY 13365

315-823-0320

 

PARKVIEW LIQUORS

144 Main St,

Richfield Springs, NY 13439

 

DIRECTIONS'

VILLAGE WINE & SPIRITS

1034 Madison Marketplace,

Hamilton, NY 13346

 

DIRECTIONS'

SPEER WINE & LIQUOR

8 Eaton St,

Morrisville, NY 13408

315-684-1008

 

TITLETOWN LIQUORS

7846 Oxbow Rd,

Canastota, NY 13032

 

SYLVAN SPIRITS

1714 Main St,

Sylvan Beach, NY 13157

315-761-0244

 

MANHEIM LIQUORS

66 N Main St,

Dolgeville, NY 13329

315-429-8190

 

CHARLIES LIQUOR

102 Railroad Ave,

Boonville, NY 13309

315-942-6386

 

WINE & SPIRITS AT 130 MAIN

130 Main St,

Boonville, NY 13309

315-942-2212

 

CAMDEN LIQUOR STORE

50 Main St,

Camden, NY 13316

315-245-1230

 

NO PROBLEM LIQUOR STORE

7 W State St,

Sherburne, NY 13460

 

MACKINNON LIQUORS

75 Nelson St,

Cazenovia, NY 13035

315-655-3926

 

WHOLLY SPIRITS

12346 State Route 28,

Woodgate, NY 13494

315-796-1934

 

RUDYS LIQUOR STORE

143 Main St,

Cooperstown, NY 13326

607-547-8297

 

COOPERSTOWN WINE & SPIRITS

45 Pioneer St,

Cooperstown, NY 13326

607-547-8100

 

J & J WINE & LIQUOR

16 Commons Dr,

Cooperstown, NY 13326

607-547-1125

 

WRATH OF GRAPES

51 Hancock St 308,

Fort Plain, NY 13339

518-993-2624

 

WINE HOUSE

8240 Cazenovia Rd,

Manlius, NY 13104

315-682-0784

 

BRIDGEPORT LIQUORS

352 Lake Rd,

Bridgeport, NY 13030

315-633-9473

 

CORK MONKEY WINE & LIQUORS

119 W Seneca St,

Manlius, NY 13104

315-682-2201

 

LIQUOR MART

115 Palatine Plz,

Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

 

***Please not this list is from the Captain Morgan website. We are not responsible if a retail location listed above does not have the product***

Source: Where To Buy Gingerbread Captain Morgan In CNY
Filed Under: Booze, christmas
Categories: This And That
