Mother Nature can sure create a beautiful landscape, but she can also cause a lot of destruction. The late-season storm that dumped over a foot of heavy, wet snow in some areas of New York, brought down power lines and trees, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Take a look at the beauty and damage created during the April snowstorm.

Snow Totals

Old Man Winter dropped anywhere from 2 inches to as much as 16 inches across Central New York. The April snowstorm even made National News.

Nearly 100,000 National Grid customers lost power in Central New York. A little over 42,000 are still in the dark. Here's a look at how many are in the dark in each county and when power is expected to come back on.

Fulton 5,712 - Assessing Conditions

Herkimer 10,356 - Restored by 10 AM

Madison 20 - Restored by 12 PM

Oneida 2,822 - Assessing Conditions

You can report an outage or check restoration times on National Grid's Outage Map.

National Grid reminds customers restoration times are estimated.

Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” That’s because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.

