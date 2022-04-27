Babe Ruth Played Baseball in Albany? We Have Photos to Prove It

The Sultan of Swat. The Great Bambino. The Babe. George Herman "Babe" Ruth is one of the best baseball players of all-time, and he played a bit of baseball right here in Albany in the late 1920's.

A common trait of baseball teams, especially the New York Yankees, at the time of "The Babe" was barnstorming. This was essentially putting your team on-tour, travelling from town to town playing exhibition games out of season. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were both part of a number of Yankees teams who made the trip to Albany, to play at Hawkins Stadium against the Albany Senators.

Thanks to the incredible folks at the Friends of Albany History, we were able to find pictures of Ruth playing in Albany, which you can see here.

