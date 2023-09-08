What Pumpkin Spice Food Are New Yorkers Googling the Most?

Much like Spirit Halloween, pumpkin spice products seem to be popping up earlier and earlier. Even Starbucks launched its popular pumpkin spice latte on August 24th, well before the official end of summer.

To kickstart this delectable season, the wizards at Google Trends delved into the world of pumpkin spice foods across the United States. They crafted a map based on what unique pumpkin spice foods each state's residents have been tirelessly searching for on their phones and computers.

Google’s “uniquely searched” data refers to food items with the phrase “pumpkin spice” that showed a higher volume of searches in a given state compared to the country as a whole thus far in 2023.

SO WHAT IS NEW YORK'S MOST UNIQUELY SEARCHED PUMPKIN SPICE FOOD?

New Yorkers apparently have a keen interest in pumpkin spice pudding. Washington state, Michigan and Illinois have an interest in that seasonal sweet treat as well.

SIDEBAR: Ever hear of pumpkin spice Spam?! That's apparently a thing, and Arizona is into it (weird).

PUMPKIN SPICE PUDDING

If you're a New Yorker interested in trying this yourself, here's a recipe from Taste of Home:

1-1/2 cups cold milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream, divided

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup canned pumpkin

Additional pumpkin pie spice for garnish

Gingersnaps, optional

In a bowl, combine milk, 1/2 cup cream, pudding mix and pie spice; whisk until thickened and smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in pumpkin. Spoon into dessert dishes. Whip the remaining cream until stiff peaks form; place a dollop on each serving of pudding. Sprinkle with pie spice. Serve with gingersnaps if desired.

For a more detailed breakdown of Google's findings, read the original article here.

