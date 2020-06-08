Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are on track for Phase Three businesses to open this week.

Restaurants and bars have the green light to open at reduced occupancy, with employees wearing masks on Friday, June 12th. Phase three also includes personal care businesses - massage therapy & spas, nail salons & waxing, tattoo & piercing, all with social distance guidelines in place.

Unfortunately arts, entertainment and recreation won't be allowed until Phase Four. Locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions could open by the end of June. That also includes establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience.

Malls are hoping to fall under Phase Three. Several store owners in Sangertown Square Mall have written to Governor Cuomo, asking to be allowed to open. Anchor stores have already opened but all inside stores remain closed.

Outdoor graduations with 150 people or less was given the go ahead by Governor Cuomo on June 7th.

Phase Two businesses that opened May 29th:

Outdoor dining

Retail - Curbside pick up

Professional Services - Offices

Vehicle Sales

Hair Salons & Barbers

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

Phase One businesses that opened May 15th:

Construction

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Select Retail for curbside pickup only

Agriculture

Forestry

Fishing

Drive In movie theaters

Outdoor low risk recreational activities like tennis & golf

Landscaping, gardening

For a full list of specific businesses included in each Phase and guidelines visit Forward.ny.gov.