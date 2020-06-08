What and When Businesses Can Open in Phase Three in Central New York
Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are on track for Phase Three businesses to open this week.
Restaurants and bars have the green light to open at reduced occupancy, with employees wearing masks on Friday, June 12th. Phase three also includes personal care businesses - massage therapy & spas, nail salons & waxing, tattoo & piercing, all with social distance guidelines in place.
Unfortunately arts, entertainment and recreation won't be allowed until Phase Four. Locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions could open by the end of June. That also includes establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience.
Malls are hoping to fall under Phase Three. Several store owners in Sangertown Square Mall have written to Governor Cuomo, asking to be allowed to open. Anchor stores have already opened but all inside stores remain closed.
Outdoor graduations with 150 people or less was given the go ahead by Governor Cuomo on June 7th.
Phase Two businesses that opened May 29th:
Outdoor dining
Retail - Curbside pick up
Professional Services - Offices
Vehicle Sales
Hair Salons & Barbers
Administrative Support
Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
Phase One businesses that opened May 15th:
Construction
Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
Select Retail for curbside pickup only
Agriculture
Forestry
Fishing
Drive In movie theaters
Outdoor low risk recreational activities like tennis & golf
Landscaping, gardening
For a full list of specific businesses included in each Phase and guidelines visit Forward.ny.gov.