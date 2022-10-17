Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth.

After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.

The elegant building is known for its giant oak doors and magnificent vanity windows. What started as a school house for kids in inner-Utica has transformed itself in to a place of community over the last 40 years.

In the past, some people weren't so cheerful and left reviews saying the old church needed some TLC.

Went there for Tuesday night Volleyball, the church was ghostly feel, some repairs are in order but it;s an old building for sure. Not sure about any other services they offer...

But those reviews have changed after a major remodeling in 2020. The owners actually revamped the back of the building to create WMO's Parish on Broadway, a beautiful venue for weddings, graduations, and so many other events.

As for those worshipping, they will still have the place to go. According to Signature Realty, the church will be given an option to relocate if the sale goes through. It will be more towards uptown-Utica than where it is now, but at least locals wont have to travel too far.

Check out the listing for yourself and see all that it has to offer.

