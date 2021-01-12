Western New York Eye Doctors Offer Free Lasik for NFL Referee After Bills Game Call

The Bills' first playoff game of the season left members of the Mafia screaming, cheering, and even crying tears of joy after it ended in the club's first playoff win since the 1995 season.

But just moments before Micah Hyde swatted down a Hail Mary in a game-saving play, Bills fans were screaming at their televisions for a whole other reason.

Many football fans, both inside and outside of Bills Mafia, said refs should have called what looked like a clear fumble by the Colts and recovery by the Bills. The game should have ended right there.

But refs initially said the runner was down by contact, and refs would need clear evidence of the opposite to overturn the call. Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, reviewed the play and despite disagreement from just about everyone else who saw the play, announced that the ruling would stand.

Now Riveron has become a hot topic online, and some ophthalmologists in Western New York are willing to give Riveron free services to help his job performance in the future.

Fichte Endl & Elmer Eyecare, which has offices in both Amherst and Niagara Falls, New York, posted on Facebook that they will offer Riveron free Lasik eye surgery because of his call against the Bills during Saturday's game.

Honestly, he should take them up on that offer.... Lasik isn't cheap!

Luckily, Riveron's review of the should've-been- fumble didn't end up costing the Bills the game, and they ended up earning their first playoff win since the 1995 season.