Monday night football is always a big deal when your team is one of the best in the sport. It's a game where fans of teams circle their calendars, make hotel reservations and book their flights. We'll get back to that last one. Monday night the first place, AFC East Buffalo Bills will take on the first place, AFC South Tennessee Titans in a prime time match-up. This one is worth traveling for if you are a part of the Bills Mafia.

Well, if you are going to travel to a visiting team stadium in the middle of October, you had better be sure that you have everything that you need. Josh Allen jersey...check. Buffalo Bills jacket...check. Face paint and red wig...check. Hmm, something is missing...oh change of clothes and toothbrush..yeah that too but something else is missing that we need for our pre-game operation...got it!!!

According to an article by Buffalo Bills writer, Ryan Talbot in upstatenewyork.com that extra something for one Bills fan was their precious table. Maybe you've heard about the Bills fans and their propensity for leaving tables in disrepair. Well, this fan was bringing their special table to Tennessee for Monday night's game and they went the extra length, no pun intended, to get their cargo there safely.

Talbot wrote, "Megan, the Station Manager for Southwest Airlines at Buffalo, shared a picture of the table in question. Attached was a note that read, “Dear SWA (Southwest Airlines), Please keep this table safe for MNF.” The note was simply signed Bills Mafia." Another example of why the Buffalo Bills fans are some of the best in all of sports.

The Drive with Charlie and Dan will be at Ravenswood in Clifton Park today from 3pm to 7pm leading up to the Monday Night Football game, as part of the LaBatt Blue Bills Backers promotion. Come by and say hi!

