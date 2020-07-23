West Winfield Camp Getting Festive for Christmas in July Weekend

Christmas in July weekend is upon us, and after all that we've been in 2020 so far, we could all use a little (or more like a lot of) holiday cheer. A local campground is encouraging its visitors to get festive this weekend for the unofficial holiday.

Scenic View Campground in West Winfield is holding a contest for the best-decorated campsite this weekend. Yep, that means you'll need to climb into that dusty attic and pull down all of your holiday decor. The red and green lights, the mistletoe, giant blow-up Santa Claus you put on the front lawn - Grab it all! If you have a faux Christmas tree, break that out too!

The most festive, best-decorated campsite at Scenic View this weekend will win a free pizza, 20 wings, and two pitchers of beer and/or soda. YUM! Winners will be chosen by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You can still get in on the Christmas in July weekend festivities. Scenic View Campground has some sites available, whether you feel like staying in a tent or a cabin. You can make your reservation now by calling 315-204-4171.

Central New Yorkers all across the region have been getting in the holiday spirit. Just last week, the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn showed a Christmas in July double-feature with The Polar Express and Elf.