The coronavirus has scrapped everyone's plans for the year, so why not just skip to the holiday season? A Central New York drive-in movie theater is doing just that by celebrating Christmas in July.

The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn is showing a double-feature of holiday movies tonight, July 15, to spread some much-needed joy and provide socially-distant entertainment. The drive-in will show The Polar Express at 9 p.m. and Elf at 10:30 p.m..

Don't be a Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins! You can purchase your tickets to the Christmas in July special in advance through Moonlight Movies CNY. The double-feature only costs $10 per carload, and with plenty of snacks available at the on-site snack bar, this is a cheap and fun way to experience movie night!

The Finger Lakes Drive-In already has double-feature showings lined up through the end of August, with truly something for everyone. The rest of this weekend features the following lineup:

Thursday, July 16: Palm Springs (R), Man Camp (NR)

Palm Springs (R), Man Camp (NR) Friday, July 17: Beetlejuice (PG), Gremlins (PG)

Beetlejuice (PG), Gremlins (PG) Saturday, July 18: Beetlejuice (PG), Gremlins (PG)

Beetlejuice (PG), Gremlins (PG) Sunday, July 19: Gremlins (PG), Beetlejuice (PG)

Learn more about the Finger Lakes Drive-In, New York State's oldest continually running drive-in theater, through its website.

TSM - Kari Jakobsen