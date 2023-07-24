I Asked ChatGPT to Give Me a Chicken Riggies Recipe in the Style of Werner Herzog

Here's something you've probably never wondered, ever: How would existential German film director Werner Herzog prepare Utica chicken riggies?

When you eat chicken riggies as much as I do, you can get a little tired of them. And sure, while it's true no two people make chicken riggies exactly alike, there's still a sameness to it-- especially if it's true to the recipe.

Enter: Legendary director and philosopher Werner Herzog! The man who brought us such feel good films as Aguirre: The Wrath of GodEncounters at the End of the World, and Into the Abyss can surely spice things up in the kitchen with an extra dash of existential dread.

Werner Herzog's filmmaking style is unmistakable, characterized by its artful, thought-provoking subject matter, and often accompanied by his own haunting, heavily-accented narration.

So what would it sound like if he recited a chicken riggies recipe? Since I can't just go give this dude a call -- (I wish) -- I had to settle on the next best thing: Asking ChatGPT to do it.

ChatGPT is actually quite the impressionist. For example, you can ask ChatGPT to write you a comedy bit about frozen pizza in the style of Jerry Seinfeld, and it can handle that pretty convincingly.

Well, as it turns out, ChatGPT can also write in the style of Werner Herzog. What talent! So I asked "Werner" for a chicken riggies recipe, and this is what "he" came up with:

