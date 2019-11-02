We’re Missing a Major Business Opportunity in Central New York

We’ve got a lot of leaves here in Central New York. And this time of the year, they’re all over the ground.

We rake ‘em and blow ‘em and pile ‘em and bag ‘em. And sometimes, as we told you recently, we just mow ‘em one last time each fall and leave ‘em for mulch. But, we’re missing an option. Eating 'em. Yup, that's what they're doing now, north of the border in Canada, according to a piece in The Toronto Star.

Executive chef John Horne pickles maple leaves, deep-fries 'em, and serves 'em up with artisan beets. Apparently it's also a tradition in Japan.

So...why not here in CNY? We could even regionalize it by adding sauce. Chicken Leafies? Half-Moon Leafies?