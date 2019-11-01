Red Cross Opens Shelters for Mohawk Valley Flood Evacuees

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has opened two emergency shelters in Herkimer and Oneida Counties in response to the major flooding in the Mohawk Valley.

The shelters are located at the Whitesboro Fire Department on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro and at Frankfort High School on Palmer Street.

Red Cross workers are set up to provide a safe place to sleep, meals and other support for area residents who have been forced from their homes by local flood waters and evacuation orders.

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Residents can also call the Red Cross Emergency Communications Center at (800) 831-0927.