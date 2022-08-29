One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?

With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?

If you’re getting bored with your old standby flavor, and are looking for ways to shake up your ice cream choices, you'll want to read this. The website Delish made a list of the “Craziest Ice Cream Flavors in Every State!"

According to Delish, the weirdest ice cream flavor in all of New York State is Horseradish. Yes, horseradish ice cream is a choice people willingly eat:

Prepare to have your sinuses clear and your eyes water, courtesy of the bold spice of this horseradish ice cream."

This unique flavor is served up at Max and Mina's in Queens. Max and Mina's are known for all sorts of "out of the box" flavors including classics with cereal, and other crazy combos. The best part, they let you sample them:

"Hands down the best ice cream place I’ve ever been to. The staff is always super (almost irrationally) kind, and they give you more samples than you could ask for. All of the flavors I’ve tried are amazing!"

You can check them out and horseradish ice cream at 7126 Main Street in Queens.

