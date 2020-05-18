Confirmed Tornado In NY With 85 MPH Winds In CNY

A strong storm system blew through CNY Friday night devastating some areas while barely touching others.

There is one confirmed tornado in NY. Masslive.com reports it touched down at 6 p.m. Friday, 5/15/2020, in Wilton N.Y. part of Saratoga County. The National Weather Service says the EF1 tornado reached wind speeds of 85 to 90 miles per hour with a maximum path width of 50 yards and was on the ground for1.8 miles.

spc.noaa.gov

AllOtsego.com reports a tornado hit Otsego County, leaving more than 700 NYSEG customers without power. They say most of the damage is in the areas of Fly Creek then north to Springfield and west to Edmeston. We have not found confirmation from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton of a tornado in Otsego County, although they may be investigating the possibility of one today.

Closer to home, many Herkimer county residents were left without power, cable, internet, and more as gusty winds and heavy rain hit the area. WKTV Meteorologists estimate that winds reached up to 65 MPH. As the storm moved east, winds reportedly increased to around 85 MPH.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Tornado Watch on Friday 5/15/2020 until 10 p.m. for Central New York.

The watch included 15 counties in Central New York and warned the stormes would be fast-moving, produce heavy rainfall, possible flash-flooding with quarter size hail or larger possible. The storms did produce localized power outages, structural damage, & downed trees.