Wingstop in New Hartford Suddenly Closes

Another business bites the dust in central New York, at least for the time being.

Wingstop suddenly closed the doors on the Commercial Drive location in New Hartford. "It was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic," a shift manager said.

There's no word if or when the New Hartford location will re-open.

Wingstop moved into the building on Commercial Drive after 5 Guys relocated into Consumer Square in March 2019.

The Utica Wingstop on Genesee Street is still open 10:30am - 11:00pm Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday it's open until midnight.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Black Cat restaurant just closed its doors after 14 years. Chris and Renee Basile made the difficult decision after the coronavirus shutdown took it's toll. "We've been here for 14 years with friends, who have become family, who experienced their joys, their parties, the birth of children, anniversaries with all of us and for that I am grateful," said Basile.

You can continue to support local restaurants by ordering take-out, looking into curbside pick up or get it delivered. Several places are even offering free delivery through GrubHub or DoorDash. Here's a list of restaurants in central New York you can order from.