10 Vinyl Records You Might Have That Are Worth Lots of Money

Mighty John the Record Guy is today's foremost authority on vinyl records and he spent 10 minutes on the Keeler Show on Monday with a list of 10 records that if you found them during a COVID-19 cleanup in your attic, could bring you real cash.

One of the records that's worth big money is the Elvis Presley Moody Blue album, the album released in 1977 when Elvis died. One would think that the blue vinyl version of the record would be the most valuable, but that's not the case. A black vinyl version is worth much more and then there are other colored releases of the LP that could bring even more dough.

Check out the entire list below and watch John's interview as he explains the top 10 and gives tips on what to do if you have records you think might be valuable.

For more info on vinyl, visit John's website at moneymusic.com.

Here's the list:

TOP 10 BIG MONEY RECORDS

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)………………………………..(Near mint value)

(1977) (RCA LP)…Elvis… “Moody Blue (gold, red, white or green vinyl)..$1,200.00

(1968) (Shade Tree 45)…Lynyrd Skynyrd… “Michele”…………………………..$1,200.00

(1959) (Motown 45)…Smokey Robinson & The Miracles… “Bad Girl”…..$1,500.00

(1962) (Monument LP)…Roy Orbison… “Crying” (stereo)…………………….$1,500.00

(1959) (ACE 78)…Frankie Ford.. “(Let Me Take You On A) Sea Cruise”….$2,000.00

(1980) (Columbia LP)…Billy Joel… “The Stranger” (mono)…………………….$2,000.00

(1964) (Capitol 45)…Beach Boys… “When I Grow Up” (red vinyl)…………$3,000.00

(1954) (Chess 45)…Jackie Brenston… “Rocket 88”……………………………….$5,000.00

(1959) (RCA LP)…Chet Atkins … “My Brother Sings”…………………………….$6,000.00

(1937) (Melotone 78)…Robert Johnson… “Hell Hound on My Trail”…….$8,000.00