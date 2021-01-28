Utica/Rome is Colder Than Alaska – Wind Chill Advisory in Effect

A dangerously cold and blustery Arctic air mass will remain over central New York throughout the weekend, bringing the coldest temperatures and wind chills this season.

The temperature in Anchorage, Alaska, is 16 degrees, while Utica and Rome's temperatures will fall into the single digits. It isn't very pleasant outside. Also, Lake effect snow showers and snow squalls are likely tonight, impacting travel at times, especially for central New York.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

An Arctic front moves in today, with heavy snow showers or snow squalls developing tonight and continuing through the overnight hours, bringing the coldest temperatures Friday morning. Cold and dry conditions will last through most of the weekend, bringing widespread snow to the region Sunday night through Monday. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton calls for light and fluffy lake effect snow showers with moderate intensity tonight.

Wind Chill Advisory From 10 PM Tonight (1/28) Through Noon Friday:

With the Arctic air coming in combined with the strong winds, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued starting 10 PM tonight and lasting through noon Friday. Wind chill values may get close to warning criteria in Northern Oneida County (<=25F), but coverage is only over the county's far northern portion, so NWS went with an advisory for now. For now, the rest of the county warning area looks to see wind chills in the -5F to -10F range.

Lake effect snow showers will linger through the day on Friday, but will also decrease in coverage and intensity through the day as drier air pushes in on high pressure. Parts of the region may not see high temperatures climb out of the single digits tomorrow, especially across Oneida County and into parts of the Catskills. Elsewhere, highs will generally be in the teens, but wind chills will remain below zero for much of the day. [NWS]

Make sure you dress for the weather!

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s too cold for your pet. Never leave your pet outside for extended periods of time when temperatures get too low.

Extended Weather Forecast:

Today: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 17. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -17. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -14. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 11. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.