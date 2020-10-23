WATCH: Onondaga County Parks Employee Drove Toward Oncoming Traffic on 690

Now this is something you certainly don't see every day....

A former Onondaga County Parks employee has been charged with a DWI after he drove a county pick-up truck the wrong way on I-690 in Van Buren Wednesday afternoon.

John Weigelt was driving on 690 at the time of the incident and captured a video of the driver, 28-year-old Antonio Peck, racing southbound toward oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit and NSFW language.

Imagine seeing that as you're driving down the highway!

Finger Lakes Daily News reports that Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies investigating the incident said Peck struck several guardrails before crashing into a Volvo SUV with one person, 42-year-old Joshua Miller, inside. Deputies responded to the crash near the Downer Street exit of 690 just before 2:30 p.m.

Miller sustained minor injuries from the crash and was treated at the scene, while Peck was not injured.

After further investigation, officials found that Peck had been driving under the influence of alcohol and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated DWI, Reckless Driving, Driving the Wrong Way on a Highway, and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Automobile Accident, according to FLDN. Police released Peck with traffic tickets at the scene, and he is scheduled to appear in court on November 16.

Peck was on-the-clock as a county employee and driving a county vehicle during the incident. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed that Peck "no longer works for the county," according to Syracuse.com.