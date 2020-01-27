Babies Race Into Everyone’s Hearts at SU Basketball Game

Eight babies decked out in their brightest orange outfits took their places and raced across the court at a Syracuse basketball game last weekend, and the results were simply adorable.

When the race started, some babies sat still while others crawled in the wrong direction. Parents knelt at the finish line urging their baby toward them, bribing them with toys and milk. Otto the Orange even crawled with the kids. In a comeback win, one baby prevailed and was lifted high up like Simba for everyone to see.

This video from Syracuse.com is a must-watch and will certainly make your day.