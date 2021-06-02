Camp Under the Stars With an Amazing Astronomer’s Guided Tour of the Galaxy

This isn't sleeping under the stars, this is sleeping among the stars. A special astronomy event is coming this summer in Kortright, NY, about an hour and a half from Utica.

A two-hour laser guided astronomy program is held in an open field far from any city or suburban lights. The sleeping part is optional, drive your vehicle into the field and pop up a tent and spend the night or just bring some chairs and watch the show, then leave when you want. There are even nearby hotels if you want to stay late and not drive home.

The program is presented by USA Astronomy.com and Astronomer, Mark Coppinger. They have been doing stellar events for ten years, including; stargazing boat and bus cruises, solar eclipse trips, and mountain top observatory trips.

skies so dark you will literally see thousands of more stars than you can see in urban and suburban areas. The view of the Milky Way Galaxy is astounding here!

Coppinger's laser guide tour will be broadcast to all parts of the field by speaker and highlight:

Double Star Systems

Deep Space Clouds of Gas & Dust

Open Star Clusters

Giant Red Stars

Galaxies

Newly Born Stars

Planets

The Milky Way

The Great Rift

Constellations

The field is large enough to accommodate social distancing. Programs are held every Saturday and Sunday night June through September. Of course, the show is weather dependent, if it rains or is just too cloudy to see, you can attend the next available program.

The cost is $65 per person and includes parking, a tent site for one night and the laser guided astronomy program. Reservations are required and can be made at USA Astronomy,com. For more information E-mail astronomyusaevent@gmail.com

