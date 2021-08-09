It's the day many Americans, especially those with family and friends living in Canada, have patiently waited for. The border is finally open to non-essential travel after being closed since March 2020. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Who can cross the border?

American citizens and permanent U.S. residents can now cross the border if they meet specific requirements. All other foreign nationals who qualify as fully vaccinated may be able to enter Canada by September 7, but that date may change.

Where can you cross?

All land border crossings are now open and international flights will be allowed to land at the following Canadian airports:

Calgary International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

Ottawa/Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

What do you need to cross?

Have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Be fully vaccinated

Received your last vaccine dose at least 14 days before entering Canada

Provide mandatory travel information before and after you enter Canada

Upload your proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN

Is quarantine required?

The 3-night hotel quarantine requirement ends for all travelers. But everyone must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to use it if they don't meet the border requirements.

Will there be delays?

A labor dispute could cause significant disruption to the flow of goods, services, and people entering Canada at land borders and create long delays.

Talks between union officials, the border agency, and government officials have been ongoing for three years and there's still no contract. Workers are seeking better protections against a toxic workplace culture at CBSA, and greater parity with other law enforcement agencies across Canada.

If you meet all the requirements and don't mind waiting to cross the border, it's officially open. You are also being asked to wear a mask and be prepared to be assessed, regardless of citizenship, upon arriving in Canada.

To learn more and see if you qualify, go to Travel.gc.ca for a complete checklist.

When is the U.S. border open?

The restrictions for Canadians crossing the U.S. border for any non-essential travel will stay in place until at least August 21, as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country.

