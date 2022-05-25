A Rome teenager is facing charges after authorities say he threatened a Walmart employee with a knife after being caught allegedly trying to steal from the store.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Rome Walmart on Rome-Taberg Road at around 6:30 this morning. When they arrived, store workers told deputies the man who pulled the knife was in his vehicle attempting to leave. Deputies say they then stopped 18-year-old De'Ante Jones.

According to employees, Jones had store merchandise and had already gone past the last 'point of sale' location. When staff 'retrieved' the merchandise from Jones, he went back into the store near the checkout counter, brandished the knife and threatened a worker before leaving.

via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office

He now faces three misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident: menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and petit larceny.

In releasing the arrest on to local media, the news release said that based on current bail reform laws in the state, Jones was issued an appearance ticket and released.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

