New York State Offering Help with CNY Heating Bills if You’re Eligible

New York State will help you heat your home this winter, but you'll need to meet eligibility requirements.

New York State provides heating assistance to residents each year in the form of Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. You need to meet their eligibility requirements. If you think you might, apply as soon as you can after November 12, 2019 - because the benefits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are eligible, the benefits are awarded annually. There are also emergency HEAP benefits if you are in danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.

Here are the income guidelines:

2019-2020 HEAP Benefit Gross Monthly Income Guidelines Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,494 2 $3,262 3 $4,030 4 $4,797 5 $5,565 6 $6,332 7 $6,476 8 $6,620 9 $6,764 10 $6,908 11 $7,086 Each additional Add $553

If you're eligible, apply HERE starting November 12, 2019.