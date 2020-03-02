Wait, Plastic Bags Aren’t Banned Not Yet Anyway

A lawsuit filed Friday puts a hold on the plastic bag ban in New York. Well, at least for a month anyway. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says they will delay the enforcement of the new statute until April 1.

In a story reported by Politico, a group of Bodega and Deli owners in New York City and Poly-Pak, a Long Island plastics manufacturer filed a temporary restraining order to stop the law from going into effect.

They argued the new ban is unconstitutional, overly vague, conflicts with other laws and is “arbitrary and capricious."

In response, the DEC announced they wouldn't enforce the law with monetary fines to retailers until April 1. They claimed their plan all along was not to issue fines for 30 days but to focus on education of the law. The two sides will be back in court on March 24 to argue their points.

In the end, you probably won't see any difference at retailers as they all had put a plan in place to comply with the existing law. Read more about the story on Politico.com. Here the details on the law as currently written.