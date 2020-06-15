Your face covering isn't the only thing you'll need to remember when leaving the house. Don't forget to grab your reusable bags too. The plastic bag ban is back in effect in New York.

The ban on plastic bags went into effect March 1st. Then the coronavirus hit and changed everything. Officials agreed to put the ban on hold, and take no enforcement action until June 15th.

Some plastic bags will still be allowed, including ones used by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs, and produce bags for bulk items such as fruits and vegetables.

Over 23 billion plastic bags are typically used each year and can often be seen stuck in trees, littering neighborhoods, and floating in waterways. "From the significant recycling and disposal issues they pose to the harm they can do to wildlife, the negative impacts of plastic bags are easily seen," says the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Bag Waste Reduction Law applies to more than just grocery stores. Whether you're going to the grocery store, clothes shopping, or to a home improvement store, make sure to bring your reusable bags. If you forget, some stores will charge a 5 cent fee for each paper bag used.