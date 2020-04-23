VVS Holding Online Student Registration

During the mandatory school closures in New York State, it makes things difficult to register your child for the 2020-2021 school year. The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill school district is now conducting online student registration.

A form is up online on the VVS district’s website. There is unique links for each of the district’s three elementary schools, its middle school and high school.

There may be additional documentation to be collected, but that will be at a point to be determined, according to the district.

If parents or guardians have questions, they are asked to email them to the appropriate school. Elementary school addresses include EAMcAllister@vvsschools.org; JDGeorge@vvsschools.org; WAWettel@vvsschools.org. Other addresses include MiddleSchool@vvsschools.org and HighSchool@vvsschools.org.