Visitor Restrictions In Place At MVHS Hospitals

Visitor restrictions have been put in place for the inpatient units at the Mohawk Valley Health System to better protect patients from the flu.

The restrictions apply to St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth hospitals.

A maximum of two visitors per patient will be permitted at any one time and children 14 and under are prohibited from visiting all inpatient acute care areas.

The Pediatrics Unit, Mother-Baby Unit, Labor & Delivery Unit and Special Care Nursery at the St. Luke’s Campus are restricting all visitors except parents and grandparents until the flu is no longer declared prevalent in New York State.

MVHS officials ask that if you feel ill with any type of upper respiratory problem, please stay home.