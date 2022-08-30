A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System.

Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services.

Beginning September 1, the practice will become MVHS Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicing with Fred Taraico, MD, FACC, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

“I, along with nurse practitioners Pat Rosati, ANP, and Taylor Unser, FNP-C, look forward to making this transition," Talarico said.

From left to right: Taylor Unser, FNP-C, Fred L. Talarico, MD, and Pat Rosati, ANP., credit MVHS From left to right: Taylor Unser, FNP-C, Fred L. Talarico, MD, and Pat Rosati, ANP., credit MVHS loading...

In a message to patients on his website, Dr. Talarico added:

IT HAS BEEN OUR PRIVILEGE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH CARDIOVASCULAR AND PREVENTATIVE CARE OVER THE YEARS. YOUR TRUST IN OUR TEAM HAS BEEN GREATLY APPRECIATED. IN OUR CONTINUING EFFORTS TO HELP MEET YOUR HEALTHCARE NEEDS FOR MANY YEARS TO COME, WE HAVE DECIDED TO MERGE WITH MVHS MEDICAL GROUP EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022.

Those with appointments on Wednesday, August 31, will still be seen at 2115 Genesee Street.

However, beginning on September 1, Dr. Talarico and his team will begin seeing patients at the MVHS Medical Arts Building, located at 4401 Middle Settlement Road - Suite 208, in New Hartford, officials said.

Talarico earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Boston University, attended medical school at the Autonomous University at Guadalajara and received his M.D. from the State University of New York. Additionally, Talarico conducted post clinical training at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed a fellowship at SUNY Buffalo in Cardiovascular Medicine.

His office can be reached at 315-733-1148.

One year ago, in August of 2021, MVHS announced it had been named a HeartCARE Center, a national distinction of excellence from the American College of Cardiology.

"MVHS is further strengthening its cardiac service line for the upcoming transition to the new Wynn Hospital in 2023," a release from the hospital system said.

The Best Disney Villains Ever

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)