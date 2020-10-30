Destiny USA to Stay Closed on Thanksgiving 2020
The 6th largest mall in the states, Destiny USA, has announced that they will be closed for Thanksgiving this year.
It's no secret that 2020 has been a hard year for retailers across the nation. Back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, malls were forced to close down and remained closed until August.
Most of the key stores in Destiny USA, including Best Buy, Macys, Dick's Sporting Goods, already made the decisions over the past few months to be closed for Thanksgiving. Instead, have already started advertising sales events to spread the savings out over Thanksgiving weekend. This led the mall to the conclusion to close for the day.
“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” Nikita Jankowski, Destiny marketing director, said in a press release. “The spreading-out of sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds. The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever.”