A snow emergency will take effect in the Village of Ilion today, January 16, 2022 beginning at 6:00pm. It will remain in effect until Monday, January 17, 2022 at 6:00pm.

The Ilion Police Department says that, during this time, residents are advised against unnecessary travel.

No parking is allowed on Village streets.

The snow emergency may be extended depending on the severity of the incoming storm.

Authorities will continue to evaluate the weather and travel conditions and will update the public as needed.

