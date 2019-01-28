City Of Utica Declares Snow Emergency

In anticipation of heavy snow expected to hit the area, the City of Utica is declaring a Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29th and will remain in effect until further notice.

All vehicles must be off City streets by 6:00 Tuesday to allow for safe passage of snow removal and emergency vehicles. Vehicles left on City streets after 6:00 will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The Snow Emergency will apply to all City street, with no exceptions.

Officials are also urging no unnecessary travel.

The Village of Ilion has declared a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 8:00 tonight and will continue until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parking on Village Streets will not be allowed during this time.