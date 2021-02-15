Palmieri Declares Snow Emergency For Utica
Mayor Rob Palmieri has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Utica that will go into effect at 10:00 tonight.
All vehicles must be off City streets by 10:00 or they will be subject to ticketing and towing.
The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until 8:00 Wednesday morning.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.