Vienna Man Accused Of Having Sexual Contact With Underage Girl

A Town of Vienna man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

The investigation began on July 21 when the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center was notified that man had subjected a girl under the age of 13 to sexual contact.

The case was assigned to Sheriff’s Investigator Mark Chrysler.

Investigator Chrysler’s investigation revealed that 40-year-old Jeremy Belden had subjected the child to sexual contact earlier in the week.

Belden was arrested at his residence in the Town of Vienna on Friday.

He was charged with one count of felony sexual abuse.

Belden was arraigned in Utica City Court and was sent to the Oneida County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

Services have been offered to the victim by the Child Advocacy Center and an order of protection was issued on behalf of the child.

ABOUT THE ONEIDA COUNTY CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center handles investigations of child sexual abuse in which the victim is under 17 years of age.

It's made up of members of the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Utica and Rome Police Departments.

The CAC initiates over 700 investigations each year.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

