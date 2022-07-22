You Can Buy This Legendary Rome New York Restaurant Now For Sale

You can now own a major piece of Rome New York history. The Savoy restaurant is for sale.

Coldwell Banker Faith Properties in Rome has the Savoy, located at 255 East Dominick Street, listed for $899,900:

You aren't just buying a restaurant. You are buying an important piece of Rome history and carrying on a legacy that is 118 years in the making.

The listing mentions how the furniture is in place, the kitchen is fully equipped, the bar is almost fully stocked, and when you purchase you'll end up finding all the loyal customers the city of Rome and beyond has built up over the years.

The CLASSIC Savoy bar has been refurbished with NEW bar coolers & ALL NEW bar drainage. TWO private rooms, one more rustic with a beautiful fireplace, and the other is more formal & AV Ready. Perfect for any work-related event."

The property also offers up two extra parcels for parking, along with the covered patio right along the Mohawk river. The Savoy is listed by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties at 143 W Dominick Street in Rome. You can learn more online with the listing agent Lori Frieden.

According to the Rome Sentinel, part-owner Orrie Destito said that “villain COVID” was the culprit for the temporary closure that turned permanent.

Destito blamed inconsistencies in staff, rising prices in meats and groceries, and other factors that are a direct result of the pandemic — similar hardships faced by many local businesses, not just restaurants."

Hopefully a new owner will be able to turn the historic business on the upside for the city of Rome.

