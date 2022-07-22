State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this morning in Marcy.

Troopers say a man was stabbed several times in the parking lot between Empire Dance and the Riverside Diner just before 8:00.

Dave Smith, WIBX Dave Smith, WIBX loading...

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police do have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is continuing.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

