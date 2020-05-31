Video of George Floyd Protest on Sunday in Utica

A peaceful protest in underway in East Utica on Sunday afternoon in front of Kemble Park. Protesters are shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" in support of action to be taken over the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis last week, after an arrest by police over forged money. Since the death, the officer has been fired and then later arrested.

Leaders from both parties have condemned the action by police that lead to Floyd's death. Minneapolis has suffered rioting and looting in the city since the death. Protests have spread through cities around the country over the weekend, including a similar peaceful protest in Utica on Saturday.

Watch video by Nancy L. Ford below: