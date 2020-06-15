NY State Releases New Guidelines For Police Forces In The State

During his daily press conference, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released some new guidelines that police forces in New York State will now need to follow.

According to WIVB, during his press conference, Gov. Cuomo talked about police reform and he announced new guidelines that police must follow.

Officers must now report when their weapons are discharged within six hours of the occurrence.

Police departments and courts must now track arrest data, including race and ethnicity.

Officers must provide medical and mental health needs of people under arrest who require them

Police forces across the state now have until April 1st, 2021 to make sure the new guidelines are signed into law or they could lose out on state funding.

The new guidelines are part of Cuomo's executive order to launch a new New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative