Video After Thruway Crash Shows Amazon Truck in Raging Fire

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives in the tragic accident on the Thruway this morning. We also send our best to the first responders who raced to the scene in an attempt to save lives and rescue those who were in grave danger - and we thank them for their heroic efforts.

Content Warning: The following video contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences.

It was a horrible scene on the New York State Thruway this morning, and well into the afternoon on Wednesday, as first responders tended to a terrible accident involving an Amazon truck on I-90 east between exits 25 and 24.

According to a report from News Channel 13, State police say the crash that happened around 8 a.m. between exits 24 and 25 involved an Amazon tractor-trailer and five other vehicles. The source has confirmed that two people were killed, and multiple others were hurt. Police have yet to release the names of the deceased or any more details on what caused the accident.

The scene backed up traffic for hours, while area residents, eyewitnesses, and others throughout the Capital Region reported large amounts of billowing black smoke as firefighters attempted to put out the massive blaze.

Scott Linen from Troy witnessed the blaze as he was traveling in the opposite direction on his way to work. The video was taken shortly after 820 am this morning.

