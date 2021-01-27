VIDEO: 2nd Grade Madison Student Welcomes National Guard Mom Home

Those videos of military members coming home and being reunited with their family and loved ones are some of the best on the internet. The videos get even better when it has local ties.

Second grader Noah Pearsall had no idea his mother was coming home from National Guard Duty when she stopped by Madison Central School on Monday. Lisa Pearsall was in Washington D.C for three weeks helping out with the Presidential Inauguration, and returned home to Madison to surprise Noah while he was in class.

Whether it was three weeks, three months, or three years, regardless, you can tell that Noah was so happy that his mom was home.

WATCH: Soldier Surprises Son at School - Madison, NY

For more than 200 years America’s citizens have witnessed the Inauguration ceremonies of the President and Vice President of the United States. This year was a very different ceremony compared to years past. Not only was the U.S. Capitol not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was also closed due to the invasion that happened just a week before the Inauguration. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

If you or someone you know has any interest in joining the National Guard or any sector of the U.S. Military, you can visit usa.gov/join-military for more details.