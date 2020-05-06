Who steals from a cemetery? It happened in Vernon Center.

Some soulless lowlife took a weed eater from the cemetery on College Hill Road in Vernon Center. Ron Finen noticed it missing on Saturday, May 2nd. "We just bought it last year and my family can’t believe it," said Ron's granddaughter Brittany Finen.

The Echo weed eater wasn't even a year old. "There was suppose to be two strings but we made it so the string is all one," explained Brittany. "We would love to just find it. We can’t keep buying new ones when there is 5 of us using them."

Brittany works at the cemetery with her grandfather Ron, along with her cousin Michael Peppnelli, keeping the grounds maintained.

If anyone knows anything about the missing weed eater, you're asked to call 315-334-3472.