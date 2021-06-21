As more and more of the events we love attending and things we enjoy doing are returning, officials with the Utica Zoo have released a schedule of their upcoming signature events.

Get our free mobile app

Officials held a news conference Monday to announce official dates for the following events:

The Utica Zoo's Brewfest , their largest annual fundraising event, returns on August 7. The 21 and older beer tasting event is set for 6-9PM on the zoo grounds.

, their largest annual fundraising event, returns on August 7. The 21 and older beer tasting event is set for 6-9PM on the zoo grounds. Another signature event, Wine in the Wilderness, (also a 21 and older event) has now been booked for Saturday night, September 25, also from 6-9PM.

The Utica Zoo had planned to debut a new event this past winter, Bright Nights, however the pandemic forced it's cancellation. Officials will take another crack at it this winter. Kicking off on Black Friday, November 26, the zoo will be open Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5-7PM, '' features a winter wonderland enhancing animal exhibits though magical light and décor displays, music, food, fireside stories, and Santa Claus!'', officials said. During the holiday season, Bright Nights is included with your regular zoo admission price.

Finally, in addition to the beer and wine tasting staple events mentioned above, Sunset Sips will go on each Friday night from July 9 through August 27, with the zoo staying open until 8:00PM each Friday, featuring food, adults beverages and LIVE music.

For a full calendar of Utica Zoo activities, hours of operation and information on tickets for these upcoming events and more, visit UticaZoo.org.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020