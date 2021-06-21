4th of July Celebration Back On, Fireworks Will Fill The Night Sky In Utica

A little over month after it was announced that the City of Utica’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks display would not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri and the Genesis Group made a big announcement today.

Palmieri says due to recently lifted COVID restrictions, the City, along with the Genesis Group, will be hosting fireworks on Monday, July 5 from 7:00PM to 10:00PM at F.T. Proctor Park.

The band “Soul Injection" will perform at 7:30 with fireworks schedule to go off at dusk.

Centro will offer free shuttle service and food trucks and other vendors who would like to participate can call the Utica City Clerk's Office at (315) 792-0113.

In addition to fireworks, the City is partnering with Mohawk Valley Health System, the New York State Department of Health and the Oneida County Health Department to hold a COVID-19 Vaccination POD on site for residents who want to be vaccinated.

"We are pleased the State lifted all restrictions as it allows us to provide fireworks and Independence Day festivities for our residents. I commend Ray Durso and the Genesis Group for working with the city to coordinate this exciting event. I also thank Bank of Utica and Adorino Construction for their generous sponsorship,” said Palmieri. "I also want to thank our government, health and community partners for coming together and making vaccinations available at this event.”

The 2021 City of Utica Fireworks Celebration is sponsored by the Bank of Utica, Adorino Construction, the Genesis Group and the City of Utica.