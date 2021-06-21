Are These Really The Best 10 Places To Get Upside-Down Pizza in Utica?

Everyone has a very firm opinion on where to get the best upside-down pizza in the area. These are actually the ones that are ranked as the best.

Upside down pizza in theory is actually fairly difficult to nail or get done right. Some places just toss it on their menu because it's the Utica thing to do. But how many of them can actually say they have some of the best in the area? Safe to assume not too many. So what is it you do when you can't figure out where you should try food? Well, you have a few options. Ask around of course, or maybe even see what Yelp has to say.

Yelp is actually a very useful tool for this because each restaurant will make the list based on ratings. So it's actually the review of the people who actually go there that make up the list. So who does Yelp say is the best? Well, here are the 10 they say you really need to have.

Johnny's Pizza - 100 Genesee Street in Utica O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe - 4126 Oneida Street in New Hartford Joe's Pizza - 117 Main Street in Whitesboro O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria - 614 Bleecker Street in Utica Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza - 640 Varrick Street in Utica Trio's Pizza - 207 Main Street in New York Mills Tavolo - 131 North Genesee Street in Utica Joey's 307 - 307 Mohawk Street in Utica Pizza Boys - 9 Clinton Street in New York Mills One Genny - 1 Genesee Street in New Hartford

What do you think? Are these truly the best in the Utica area?

