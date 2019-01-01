Utica Zoo Gets National Attention

Central New Yorkers already know how great the Utica Zoo is, and now so do people who live across the country.

The website OnlyInyourState.com highlights different tourist attractions, small towns, local features, local events and much more, and they recently published a really nice piece about our own Utica Zoo.

In the article author Lea Monroe talks about the 200 animals that call the Utica Zoo home, pointing out the most exotic animals and even suggesting that visitors make a trip to the Utica Zoo during the winter.

"If you’ve yet to ever visit this particular zoo out[sic] Oneida County, then make use of this winter break and see what incredible animals call this spot home."

How cool is that?

You can read the entire article at OnlyInYourState.com .

Have you visited the Utica Zoo in the winter?