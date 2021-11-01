Holland Patent Woman Wants to Thank Stittville Firefighter Who Saved Her Life

The men and women we salute as First Responders have spent years training and honing their skills for when needed the most. Sometimes being in the right place at the right time plays just as an important role in saving a life. And so it was on a fateful day early last month when Stittville firefighter, Adam Marfone saved a friend.

Jessica Razzano nominated Adam, and shared her story of a tragic life-changing accident after rolling a 4-wheeler.

I broke my neck and back, and bruised my brain. Adam rushed to me and realized I wasn't breathing. He performed life saving measures to stabilize my condition until the ambulance arrived.

Adam added to the story from the night, saying he suggested Jessica move her ATV as it was parked near a bonfire. He doesn't know exactly what happened, "I just saw her flying through the air and rushed to the scene. Immediately I knew she was in trouble."

As usual with most First Responders, Adam began with the Stittville Fire Department immediately after high school and has been with the department for 10 years. He is also part of the FAST team, a group that assists and searches when firefighters become trapped battling a blaze. For the past two years, he has also been part of the Aircraft Rescue Firefighters at Griffis International Airport in Rome. Adam currently serves as Captain of the department.

Also like many First Responders, Adam is humble and declines the attention, saying others at the scene also played an important role in saving Jessica's life. When we told him, Nothing Bundt Cakes provided a Bundt cake in honor of our First Responders, Adam was thankful and said, "I'll take it to Jessica, she has a long road to recovery."

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers, front line workers, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

