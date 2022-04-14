13 Picture Perfect Moments Proving New Yorkers Will Strap Anything to Cars

Credit - Brian Powers/Todd Fleming/Noel Reel/Torey Sweet

You never know what you may see on top of a car in Central and Upstate New York. Snowmobiles, 4 wheelers, boats, a grill, even another car. Here are 13 photos that prove New Yorkers will strap anything to their car.

Bug on a Sunbird

Brian Powers found a deal on a VW Bug in Mexico, too good to pass up. But he had no way to haul it. So he strapped it to the roof of his Sunbird to bring it all the way back to Syracuse.

Photo Credit - Brian Powers
Truck Boat

When it's time to go fishing, you'll do whatever needs to be done to get to the lake. This boat on top of a truck was seen in Ilion, New York.

Photo Credit - Ken Knapp
Motorbiking

Motorbikes are a lot easier to fit on top of a car. This was in Cedarville, New York. They were probably on their way to a weekend of motocross.

Photo Credit - Courtney Lewis
4 Wheeling

Getting 4 wheelers on top of cars is a little trickier than motorbikes, but it can be done. There's even enough room for a person to fill up the gas tank. It actually happened in Cape Vincent, New York....

Photo Credit - Todd Fleming
At the Holland Patent Stewarts...

Photo Credit - Tracy Gilbert King
Instead of ON a car, some find a way to put it IN a car.

Photo Credit - Sarah Allen
No matter what kind of car they own.

Credit - im_torey via Instagram
At least this person put cardboard down to protect the car.

Credit - Noel Reel
Snowmobiling

And then there are the snowmobiles. Marie Martin saw one on a roof in Old Forge, New York. "The guy was from New Jersey and drove up the thruway," says Martin. "He got it on and off with a forklift."

Photo Credit - Marie Martin
Photo Credit - Paul Hollenbeck
Photo Credit - Steven Carr
Photo Credit - Marshton Kelly
Traveling Grill

It's not just recreational vehicles. Jessica Wakefield created a traveling grill. "The people of Rome have never seen how country people cook," she joked.

Photo Credit - Jessica LaPointe Wakefield
In the words of the US Postal Service, 'if it fits, it ships.'

