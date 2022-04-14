13 Picture Perfect Moments Proving New Yorkers Will Strap Anything to Cars
You never know what you may see on top of a car in Central and Upstate New York. Snowmobiles, 4 wheelers, boats, a grill, even another car. Here are 13 photos that prove New Yorkers will strap anything to their car.
Bug on a Sunbird
Brian Powers found a deal on a VW Bug in Mexico, too good to pass up. But he had no way to haul it. So he strapped it to the roof of his Sunbird to bring it all the way back to Syracuse.
Truck Boat
When it's time to go fishing, you'll do whatever needs to be done to get to the lake. This boat on top of a truck was seen in Ilion, New York.
Motorbiking
Motorbikes are a lot easier to fit on top of a car. This was in Cedarville, New York. They were probably on their way to a weekend of motocross.
4 Wheeling
Getting 4 wheelers on top of cars is a little trickier than motorbikes, but it can be done. There's even enough room for a person to fill up the gas tank. It actually happened in Cape Vincent, New York....
At the Holland Patent Stewarts...
Instead of ON a car, some find a way to put it IN a car.
No matter what kind of car they own.
At least this person put cardboard down to protect the car.
Snowmobiling
And then there are the snowmobiles. Marie Martin saw one on a roof in Old Forge, New York. "The guy was from New Jersey and drove up the thruway," says Martin. "He got it on and off with a forklift."
Traveling Grill
It's not just recreational vehicles. Jessica Wakefield created a traveling grill. "The people of Rome have never seen how country people cook," she joked.
In the words of the US Postal Service, 'if it fits, it ships.'
